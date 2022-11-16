LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – An SUV reportedly lost control and crashed into a fuel tanker due to slippery road conditions in northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, the incident happened just north of Rhinelander on HWY 17, north of Poplar Road.

Officials say that firefighters responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. on November 16 and found a fuel tanker with ‘heavy front-end damage’ in the ditch, as well as an SUV in the ditch with extensive damage.

Photo Credit: Pine Lake Fire Rescue

The driver of the semi stated that the SUV was traveling northbound when it apparently lost control on the slippery roads, crossed the center line, and collided with the fuel tanker.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Ascension hospital for injuries sustained from the incident.

Officials did note that the tanker was not carrying any fuel.

Firefighters remained on the scene for roughly two and a half hours directing traffic while crews removed the SUV and semi.

No other information was provided.