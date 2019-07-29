SUV vs. motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Manitowoc Co.

NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County is investigating the county’s 11th fatal crash this year.

Officials say they were dispatched around 9:53 a.m. Friday to a SUV versus motorcycle crash on CTH CR north of Clover View Road in Newton.

Preliminary investigation by deputies show a 38-year-old Manitowoc man was traveling southbound in an SUV on CTH CR when he began slowing for a stop on Clover View Road.

Deputies say a 17-year-old Newton female in a suburban was following the SUV. The female reportedly took evasive measures when she observed the SUV begin to stop and proceeded into the northbound lane of CTH CR.

She reportedly entered the path of a motorcycle being operated by 35-year-old Ryan Tadych of Manitowoc. Deputies say Tadych was ejected from the motorcycle.

Tadych was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and then airlifted by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Officials say he was wearing a helmet.

The 17-year-old was also transported for possible injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No further information was released as the crash remains under investigation.