Swan Park light show vandalized for second consecutive year, 2 juveniles held accountable

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The installation of a new camera system in Swan Park, has helped identify two juveniles in connection with a recent vandalism incident in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 p.m., on Wednesday, a resident reported that while enjoying the Rotary Lights at Swan Park, they had noticed the door to the Gingerbread House had been kicked in and the doorknob was broken.

Officials say the damage to the light show was limited to the door and was replaced the following day.

Authorities say that using the new camera system, which was installed shortly before this year, deputies and Beaver Dam police were able to review the video footage and locate the perpetrators involved in this incident.

Officials report that within a few hours they were able to find the suspects, identified as two juveniles, and obtain a confession.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community that this is the second year in a row that there has been vandalism at the park.

Last year, three other juveniles were held accountable for about $3,000 in damage to the Beaver Dam Rotary Club’s light display at Swan Park.

