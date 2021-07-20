SWAT team needed after call to home in Manitowoc, one man arrested

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Manitowoc Police Department announced on Tuesday, July 20 that one man has been arrested after the SWAT team was called to a home.

The report came in from a residence in the area of South 14th Street and Division Street. Allegedly, a subject was threatening to kill family members.

Witnesses describe a 43-year-old Manitowoc man who was in his home and was under the influence of drugs. Authorities say the man was stabbing multiple items in his house.

Once Manitowoc Police arrived at the home, the man immediately became erratic, damaging more property, and talking to himself sources say. Due to this threat level the individual presented, Manitowoc County SWAT became active on the scene.

Following hours of negotiations in which the Manitowoc man refused to talk to authorities, he retreated into the house and appeared to have consumed more drugs once inside. SWAT used chemical agents to assist in taking the man into custody which occurred with no injures to officers or the individual.

No further details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become available.