OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop.

According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.

Officers observed the male riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the 500 Block of East County Road Y and immediately initiated a traffic stop. There were only two occupants in the car.

The driver of the vehicle stepped out of the vehicle when officers asked for him to do so, but the passenger was uncooperative and refused to listen to the officer’s directions.

Due to the information they had, authorities believed this man was armed with weapons and called the Oshkosh Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team to the scene.

Negotiators made contact with the man and negotiated with him for several hours, trying to de-escalate the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Due to the potential threat, the 500 Block of East County Road Y was closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the negotiations took place.

The man was ultimately taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. for Felon in Possession of Firearms, Possession of Methamphetamines, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstructing/Resisting Arrest.

No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this should any additional information be release.