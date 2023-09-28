RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly punching out a window at a residence and barricading himself inside as local law enforcement responded to the scene.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, officers were sent to a residence in the 1700 block of Spring Place around noon for a burglary in progress.

The residents of the home called the police after a security camera system alerted them to activity inside the home. The resident observed the man, whom they had known, gain access to the home by punching out a window.

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. The suspect also refused to obey commands from the officers, prompting a SWAT team to be deployed.

While waiting for SWAT, officers observed a laser pointed out of a window, followed by gunshots coming out of a window. Multiple shots were heard by officers in the course of the investigation, and no shots were fired by law enforcement through the standoff.

Homes surrounding the residence were evacuated and local schools were advised of the developing situation. Wisconsin Lutheran High School and John Paul II Academy were affected and able to adjust dismissal procedures safely.

After around seven hours of negotiations and attempts to have the suspect surrender, SWAT deployed non-lethal gas into the residence. Minutes later, the suspect came outside and was taken into custody without further incident.

Racine Police say that the suspect was taken to the hospital before being transported to jail and booked on several felony charges, including Recklessly Endangering Safety, Burglary while Armed, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

No further details were provided.