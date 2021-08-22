GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

SWAT team responding to incident in Green Bay, sections on S. Oakland Ave. & 9th St. blocked

Local News

SUNDAY 8/22/2021 2:36 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a S.W.A.T. team, are responding to an active situation in a Green Bay home.

Local 5 is at the scene of an active situation taking place on S. Oakland Avenue and 9th Street, off of Ashland Avenue in Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department and Green Bay Metro Fire Department have also responded to the scene.

Police have blocked off sections of S. Oakland Avenue and 9th Street as a result of the incident. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

