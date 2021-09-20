SWAT team uses explosive breach following incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department needed its SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams following an incident on Sunday night.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on Sept. 19 around 7:05 p.m., they received a call about a domestic violence incident on West Scott Street. It was reported that a 33-year-old Fond du Lac man had a knife and was threatening to harm the victim.

The man fled the scene before authorities arrived. His vehicle was later found in the area of Donohue Court. He was also reportedly wanted on multiple previous charges from domestic incidents with the victim.

It was determined that the suspect was at an address on Donohue Court. Officers were unsuccessfully able to make phone contact with him and he refused to cooperate or surrender. It was also reported that he made statements about hurting himself.

The Fond du Lac Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were then activated. Negotiations with the suspect deteriorated, and SWAT team members used an explosive breach. OC munitions were also used inside the apartment.

The man was taken into custody without incident shortly after.

There were no injuries reported.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.