WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca County were involved in a standoff on Friday afternoon after responding to a residence for a reported overdose.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, at 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to Ware Street for two people who had overdosed.

While officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that someone inside the house had a gun and possibly discharged it. It was later determined that no shots were fired.

One person in the house came outside after verbal commands and was detained. Authorities say that this person was one of the individuals who reportedly overdosed.

Waupaca County SWAT entered the residence and found the other individual who was unconscious but not breathing. The suspect who allegedly pointed the gun was not at the scene.

NARCAN was administered, and the individual was transported to Waupaca ThedaCare for further medical attention.

At around 5:15 p.m., the suspect who left the residence was taken into custody at a different location without further incident and transported to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirm that there is no danger to the public.