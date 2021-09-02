FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘Sweet Home Menasha’: Local high school welcomes back students with rendition of classic rock hit

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – What better way to start a new academic year than by grabbing your peers and teachers and remaking a 70’s classic hit, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ – or in this case ‘Sweet Home Menasha’.

On Thursday, the Menasha Joint School District welcomed back its students for the 2021-22 school year with a stellar rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1974 rock song “Sweet Home Alabama”.

During the video, students, staff, and faculty sang to the beat of the rock song and danced their hearts out in a nearly five-minute performance that undoubtedly got the entire district excited for the year ahead.

Watch the full video below.

Video courtesy of Menasha Joint School District.

