OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents and visitors to the Fox Valley will now have another option for baked goods as a new bakery held its grand opening on Thursday.

Sweet Jules Bakes, which specializes in scratch-baked goods, including gluten-free, vegan, and other specialties, opened its doors to the Oshkosh community.

According to the bakery’s website, they sell custom cakes and cupcakes, scones, biscotti, muffins, cheesecakes, and much more.

Jules has been baking since childhood, and after attaining a culinary arts degree, she worked in a variety of restaurants for over ten years.

“For the past four years, I have been working nonstop to build up my business while working overtime at a day job,” said Jules in a statement on her website. “In late July 2021, a decision finally had to be made. I quit my day job to pour everything into my chosen path. After working out of a shared kitchen in Appleton all these years, I am very proud to say that Sweet Jules Bakes can now be found at 9 Church Avenue in Oshkosh, at my very own brick-and-mortar.”

Sweet Jules Bakes also frequently appears at area farmers markets and can also cater for weddings and other events.

