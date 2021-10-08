Sweet & Savory: Meat market in Wisconsin offering candy corn-filled brats

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A meat market in Madison created a one-of-a-kind item combining a Halloween treat and a Wisconsin staple.

Jenifer Street Market has a candy corn-filled brat. It is adeptly named ‘Spook’Toberfest brats. Those looking to obtain this unique creation will have to travel to Madison.

The brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing’s Oktoberfest and regular candy corn. Jenifer Street Market describes it as slightly sweet and ‘not scary at all.’

  • Photo courtesy of Jenifer Street Market
  • Photo courtesy of Jenifer Street Market

Even though Lambeau Field recently unveiled new concession items, Packer fans should not expect to see this item during October home games.

More information on all of Jenifer Street Market’s items can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins