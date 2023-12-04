GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many eyes were on the Green Bay Packers at Sunday night’s game, some were there to see the girl on the bleachers…or maybe in a suite.

Pop star Taylor Swift came to Lambeau Field for the first time to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the game.

If it was not for Swift’s appearance, Julie Kerr from Witchia, Kansas probably would not have brought friendship bracelets to a Packers game.

Kerr said, “Taylor Swift brought me to Green Bay. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to catch a glimpse of Taylor and maybe give her a couple friendship bracelets, maybe exchange numbers.”

Swift was not the only celebrity in the stands. Olympian Simone Biles was also cheering on her husband, Packers safety Jonathon Owens.

Sequoia Matson from Green Bay was excited to hear Swift and Biles were at the game saying, “I thought it was amazing to be in the same place [with them]. The greatest thing ever.”

While this may not be the last time Simone Biles is cheering on the pack, seeing Taylor Swift in Wisconsin is something Swiftie Sara Wagener only thought she’d see in her wildest dreams.

She said, “I think I honestly stared crying happily because I didn’t ever think she would come to Lambeau because its Wisconsin. What celebrity comes to Wisconsin willingly in the middle of December? She came and I couldn’t believe it.”

This is the Chiefs game that Swift has attended in which the team lost.