BYRON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders worked to resuscitate a swimmer who had gotten trapped underneath an inflatable dock at a swimming pond in Fond du Lac County, however, the victim would later die at a local hospital.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, crews were sent to Breezy Hill Campground in the Town of Byron around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Before the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team could arrive, two members were on the scene and removed their patrol gear, and began search efforts before their dive equipment arrived.

At 6:26 p.m., crews recovered an unresponsive male in 10 feet of water. The victim was brought to shore in order for resuscitation efforts to be performed.

Authorities say he was then taken to a local hospital, and roughly an hour after being recovered from the water, he was pronounced dead.

It was noted in the release that the victim was visiting the campground with a local organization that works to support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Assisting agencies included:

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team

City of Fond du Lac Ambulance

Eden Fire Department

Eden First Responders

Campbellsport Ambulance

Campbellsport Dive Team

Campbellsport Fire Department

The incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. No additional details have been provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.