Swimming and a beach could be in the future for Bay Beach

Update: Green Bay City Council has approved 11 to 1 on the funding for Bay Beach.

So what would it take to allow swimming at Bay Beach? Tonight the Green Bay Parks Committee took the opportunity to discuss a possible sand beach, pier and boardwalk at the park.

The beach has been closed since the 1940’s because of the rising levels of pollution however the DNR has tentatively approved permits for the beach and the platform.

Tonight the committee and community members were able to look at renditions of a possible beach and boardwalk. They also discussed the need to bring in more sand in due to the changes in water elevation. There was also conversation about having to do more tests on the water, particularly where algae blooms form to make sure it is safe for children and dogs.

The renditions also showed the possibility of a bathhouse and staircases.