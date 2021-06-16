Swimming area in Shawano County closed due to ‘lack of respect’ for property

RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rock Park Swimming Area has been closed to public access until further notice.

According to officials, multiple issues with the amount of trash that has been left behind by visitors. There have also been incidents involving law enforcement.

The swimming area is located in the Town of Richmond (which is in Shawano County), and the municipality mentioned the issues have been increasing year after year. The municipality also mentioned a ‘lack of respect for public property’.

With all of the issues the decision was made to close all access to the location.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

