Swiss-based company Aebi Schmidt opens new North American Corporate Headquarters in Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thursday afternoon, Chilton Mayor Thomas Reinl was excited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s a great day,” he said. “M-B decided to make their home in Chilton, which is, the impact on the community is unreal. It’s going to add a tax base of darn near five million dollars to our community, which is huge.”

M-B Companies manufactures airport runway maintenance equipment.

“Our equipment is at many major airports around the world,” Airport Division CEO Doug Blada explained.

Thursday marked the grand opening of their expanded facilities in Chilton: 70,000 square feet in the manufacturing plant.

It also marked the beginning of their parent company’s new home base in North America.

“We’ve also designed and built a 16,500 square foot corporate office to house Aebi Schmidt, which is our group owner, based out of Zurich, Switzerland,” Blada said.

From the new Chilton office, the company will oversee its North American operations.

“Between having people that care and work for this business and also with the cooperative effort of the City of Chilton, it was a very easy decision,” Blada said.

The City of Chilton created a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District for the project.

“The money that the city advanced to M-B Companies for this project is paid back through tax dollars,” Mayor Reinl explained, “it’s not on the actual tax roll.”

The move is expected to create new jobs in Chilton, but the company does not yet know exactly how many people they plan to hire.

“We expect a significant number over a period of time,” Blada said when asked home many jobs the company anticipated creating.

City officials say they expect those jobs to bring more development to Chilton.

“The North American Headquarters is a big deal,” Mayor Reinl said. “It’s bringing some higher-end jobs to this area, which, again, entails business development, and residential building, and so forth.”