Synergy Sports Performance helping kids “explore movement” with new classes

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – We all know the importance of moving and exercising, but what about starting at an early age?

Synergy Sports Performance is offering brand-new classes for kids, with the focus on exercising and living a healthy lifestyle. It’s called “Exploring Movement” and it’s a class specifically for children. The idea is to get kids moving and exercising from an early age.

“We’re creating an environment for a healthy lifestyle from ages 3 on up,” said Scotty Smith, Owner and Lead Instructor at Synergy Sports Performance. “As we know we’re not always as active as we could be as adults, especially in the area we live in so I think it’s a great opportunity for these kids to see what potentials they have- that it can be fun. Especially as we’ve seen some of these programs cut from schooling across the country. Depression and anxiety are at extremely high levels now in youth athletes and we really feel strongly that getting these kids out, using their bodies and sweating a little bit can relieve a lot of those things for them.”

Happy Tuesday! We're @SynergySPGB this morning talking about exercise. They're starting some brand-new classes called "Exploring Movement" for kids to get moving and exercising.

Those at Synergy were motivated to start the classes in response to students quitting their high school sports teams and gym classes being cut from funding at schools.

“This gives kids, really, a non-structured type of class for them to come in and figure their bodies out,” says Smith. “We’ll set some obstacle courses up, some challenges for them, and we really just want to kind of sit back a bit and see how they react and respond to those stimulus that we put in front of them.”

Classes will be held throughout the school year, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings from 9-9:45. Parents of those children signed up will be granted a free work out in the facility as classes take place.

You can find more information regarding classes and how to sign-up on the Synergy Sports website or over on their Facebook page. You can also call Synergy Sports Performance at (920) 632-4185.