System ramp from US 10 westbound to I-41 southbound closed due to traffic incident

SUNDAY 8/15/2021 10:35 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to a traffic incident on Sunday morning, the system ramp from US 10 westbound to I-41 southbound is closed.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), an incident on Highway 10 at westbound US 10/441 to the southbound I-41 loop near the city of Menasha has resulted in the system ramp at that location closing.

Officials estimate the closure will last over 2 hours and are advising those traveling in that direction to exit at HWY 76 and continue southbound to I-41. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.