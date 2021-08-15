FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

System ramp from US 10 westbound to I-41 southbound closed due to traffic incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNDAY 8/15/2021 10:35 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to a traffic incident on Sunday morning, the system ramp from US 10 westbound to I-41 southbound is closed.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), an incident on Highway 10 at westbound US 10/441 to the southbound I-41 loop near the city of Menasha has resulted in the system ramp at that location closing.

Officials estimate the closure will last over 2 hours and are advising those traveling in that direction to exit at HWY 76 and continue southbound to I-41. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT