GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a social media post made yesterday, HSHS and Prevea Health have been experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications.

Local 5’s Samantha Petters caught up with a few patients who said it was affecting them. One woman said she was having a hard time getting her husband’s prescriptions to CVS. She said it took longer, but the hospital was able to transfer them on paper.

Another woman said she came in for her MRI scans as scheduled but was made aware of an issue with the systems during registration. “I didn’t know anything was going on until I got in there to register and they told me they have to do everything by hand, everything is down,” said Monica Wagner.

“I just had to go for my MRI, and they put the headphones on because I asked for headphones, and when I got done, it took over a half hour, and I asked, ‘no music today?’ And they go ‘with everything being down, there’s nothing we can do,” Wagner continued.

Throughout the day, HSHS and Prevea have been working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Angela Deja, Public Relations and Communications Director for HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin and Prevea Health, released a statement earlier this afternoon addressing concerns about the outage:

“A statement from HSHS and Prevea Health: HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health continue to work through our temporary system outage. Currently, access to our phone system is sporadic and MyChart and MyPrevea communications are temporarily unavailable. HSHS and Prevea have well-established downtime policies and procedures when we experience technology outages and we are following those protocols and continuing to care for our patients with the same level of quality, safe and effective care. We acknowledge this outage is causing inconvenience for some patients and that services may take longer to schedule or receive. We are grateful to our caregivers, colleagues and physicians, who are doing everything possible to ensure we can continue to serve our community while we work diligently to resolve the outages. We will provide updates on the situation as they become available. The Prevea Health main phone line at 920-496-4700 is currently working, however those calling may experience delays or connectivity issues.“

There is no timetable as to when HSHS and Prevea Health’s systems will be available and fully operational.