‘Tackling’ unemployment: Green Bay Packers to hold job fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted to work for the Green Bay Packers? The team is hiring for their 2021 season.

There will be a walk-in job fair Tuesday, June 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

The team is looking to fill positions in guest services and security. All applicants must be 16 years or older. Interviews will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Attendees may park in Lot 1.

The qualifications for both positions include:

Strong verbal communication and conversation skills.

Trouble-shooting skills.

Ability to stay focused on job responsibilities.

Ability to stand throughout the entire shift

Available for all home games, Family Night, protentional playoff games and other Lambeau Field Events

Fully vaccinated attendees are not required to wear face masks but the team asks those that are not vaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

If you are unable to attend the job fair, you can apply online.