Taco Bell on west side of Green Bay temporarily closed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Customers looking to enjoy some crunch wrap supremes at the Taco Bell on West Mason Street, will need to find a different location to get their T-Bell ‘fix’.

Motorists driving by the restaurant may have wondered why they didn’t look busy, it is because they are temporarily closed.

According to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front door, the location is temporarily closed. On the company’s website, the hours of operation are all ‘Closed’ for every day of the week.

There was no information on the exact reason for the closure.

For a list of Taco Bell locations, visit their website.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.