Taco seasonings recalled due to risk of salmonella

(WFRV) — A taco seasoning mix sold in 43 states, including Wisconsin, has been recalled.

According to the FDA, Williams Foods LLC has voluntarily and precautionarily recalled Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium due potential contamination with Salmonella.

These mixes contain cumin spice involved in a recall by a supplier, Mincing Spice Co., due to the risk of Salmonella.

Currently, there have been no complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis due to these products.

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning with a best by date of 7/08/21 or 7/09/21 is included in this recall. HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium with a best by date of 7/10/21, 7/11/21, or 7/15/21 are being recalled.

The “Best By” date information can be found on the top part of the backside of the package. Affected products were sold in Walmart and HEB stores in the following states, including Washington, DC: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.

If you have purchased an affected product, you are urged to not consume the product, but instead to discard it or return it to the store you purchased it from for a full refund.

The FDA says Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in organisms entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

