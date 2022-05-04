GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular food trailer in Green Bay was totaled in a crash on Wednesday leaving the owners scrambling on what to do next.

“There was a car that ran a red light and was speeding and it T-boned the trailer,” said owner Anthony Swett.

Swett’s dream was to one day own a taco trailer. That came to a smashing halt when a crash flipped it over and totaled it.

“Everything (is gone.) My whole business,” Swett said holding back tears. “The grill, the fryer, the refrigerator, everything, all of our product.”

Swett and his co-owner were not hurt, but they are now left figuring out what to do.

“Just trying to start all over,” said Breanna Madrigao. “One step at a time. It’s very stressful, though.”

Homebase for the trailer was set-up at the State Street Pub at the corner of 9th and State streets near downtown Green Bay. The trailer owners are hopeful the pub will help get them back on their feet.

Swett said he had plans to upgrade his trailer and then use this one to help “pay it forward” for someone else to have one of their own. That dream is on hold, at least for the moment.

“We did an insurance claim, but that only covers the trailer. It doesn’t cover everything, you know,” said Swett.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the duo in the interim. Swett said he also has another idea to help make up for lost profits in the interim.

“I’ve never really sold apparel of my stuff, but I’m thinking of making shirts and stuff like that to get us through until we’re up and running again,” added Swett.

Despite what happened, he refuses to let this be the end.

“We’re not giving up, we’ll be back,” he said. “It’s going to be a long road to get back to where we were, but we’ll be back.”

You can keep up with the latest on the trailer on its Facebook page. You can find that here. That’s also where information about the GoFundMe page can be found.