UPDATE: Police: Wisconsin grocery distribution center locked down

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a supermarket distribution center in Wisconsin was locked down while law enforcement officers dealt with a tactical situation.

Few details were released by authorities about what was happening Wednesday morning at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and roads were closed.

Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

