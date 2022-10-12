JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’.

According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.

Officials say there was no forced entry, so the vehicle must have been left unlocked by mistake.

The following items were reportedly stolen:

One olive drab (green) tactical vest with body armor

One taser

One Motorola radio

Two binoculars

Two Glock magazines with 9mm ammunition

Anyone with information was asked to call 608-755-3100. No additional information was provided.