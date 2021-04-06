‘Take me out to the ballgame’: Fans allowed to attend training site at Fox Cities Stadium

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans will be allowed to watch some potential future Milwaukee Brewers call-ups while they are at Fox Cities Stadium.

According to officials, fans will be allowed to attend practices and scrimmages while Milwaukee’s Alternate Training Site is open from April 12 through April 30.

The training site will be used by the Brewers to help keep players close to Milwaukee in case they are needed to be called up in the first month of the season.

The plan included attendance to be limited to 35% capacity, a 12-foot buffer zone around all dugouts and seating to be socially distant with at least six feet between fans from different households, according to officials.

Anyone aged two or older will be required to wear a mask, except while eating and drinking.

“We are excited to allow fans into the camp each day and we plan to make it exciting for both the fans and the players,” says Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav.

The Timber Rattlers announced an Alternate Site All-Session Pass is available for $50. Anyone looking to purchase tickets can do so online or by calling 920-733-4152.

Concessions will be open and will offer food, soda and beer during Alternate Training Site events.

Some notable players that will be particpating in the camp are: