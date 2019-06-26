Take to the skies at the Fly a Kite Fest on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Prepare for a high-flyin’ good time at the 7th annual Fly a Kite Fest on Saturday!

On top of dozens of kites hitting the skies, the event also offers games, crafts, kite decorating, face painting, a candy drop and so much more. The event is free, but proceeds from concessions will benefit Family and Childcare Resources of N.E.W.

Executive director Paula Breese stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about how the family-friendly event has something for everyone, and why it’s an important fundraiser to help with the organization’s mission.

Volunteers are still needed. For more information on how you can help, click here.

The Fly a Kite Fest is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arnie Wolff Sports Complex.