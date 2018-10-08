Take Your Homecoming Pictures at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 03: Helmets sit on the field during the Green Bay Packers practice at summer training camp on August 3, 2009 at the Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The quintessential Homecoming photo near your favorite creek, lake, or river is always nice. And yes, your parents backyard or the living room stairs are obviously always a solid call…but high schoolers looking to change it up this year have another option — the Lambeau Field seating bowl.

The bowl will be available for capturing homecoming photos on Oct. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Students can check in at the Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours desk in the Lambeau Field Atrium, and will be directed to the gathering site for photos.

Access to the bowl is on a first come, first-served basis, and groups will have approximately 20 minutes in the bowl to take their photos.

Photographers are not provided.

Tickets are available for $5 a piece, and can be purchased online at packers.com/lambeaufield/lambeau-field-events/photo-packages.

Those that wish to avoid online fees may purchase in person at the Packers Hall of Fame front desk.

Each person who enters the bowl for photos must purchase admission.

For more details, please visit packers.com/lambeau-field/lambeau-field-events/photo-packages.