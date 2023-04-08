ASHWABENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Since the 90’s thousands have participated in “Collectorbilia Con”. “Collectorbillia Con” took place at the Resch Expo and is a shopping event for video game lovers of all ages.



Retro video game collector Gordon Fecyk says gaming has played a vital role in his future.

“I was raised on this in the early ’80s my folks got us a Commodore 64 way back, and it was thanks to that, that I got my start into what is now known as information technology, so I do I.T (Information Technology). for a living but I’ve been glad to get back into this old school stuff,” said Gordon Fecyk.

Nearly 300 vendors attended the event. From old-school games to creative artwork, “Collectorbilia” has it all. Artists attending say the event



“I always like meeting new fans and getting to meet new people I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m all the way up from Chicago if you can tell by my outrageous accent, but I always like doing shows like this where it’s more personable where I’m able to meet warm people and kids of all ages,” stated Scott Beaderstadt.

The event took a 20-year hiatus before returning in 2021, event promoter Tim Zurko says there is no time like the present to revisit your past.

“Vintage is making a comeback with today’s generation, they want to capture some of the items when they were growing up in the 80s and 90’s,” stated Zurko.

Fecyk has collected gaming consoles for years and says you can always teach old players new tricks.

“What I’m hoping to encourage is go into your closets or attics, find this old stuff if you have got it, talk about it, restore it, fix it up, there’s a market for it out there, but also it’s a matter of preservation let’s keep this old tech working so we can learn from it,” explained Fecyk.

Zurko Promotions plans to host a similar event in November.