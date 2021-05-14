Talking Bob Uecker bobblehead highlights Brewers promotion schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brewers released their promotion schedule and have weekends dedicated to the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and the 2010s that come with unique shirts and bobbleheads.
The Brewers have always been creative with their promotions, ranging from Hank the Dog to the running sausages. This year appears to be no different. A trip through the years is in store as decade-themed promotions are scheduled throughout the year.
Here is a list of all of the decade-themed promotions:
- 1970s
- 1970s T-Shirt
- 1970s Hank Aaron bobblehead, June 6
- 1980s
- 1980s T-Shirt
- 1980s Paul Molitor bobblehead, June 27
- 1990s
- 1990s T-Shirt
- 1990s Robin Yount bobblehead, July 11
- 2000s
- 2000s T-Shirt
- 2000s Ben Sheets bobblehead, August 22
- 2010s
- 2010s T-Shirt
- 2010s Ryan Braun bobblehead, September 5
Throughout the year there are other promotions headlined by a talking Bob Uecker bobblehead, here is the list of the remaining promotions:
- Brewers coupon book
- Christian Yelich 40-HR bobblehead
- MLB Network tote
- Devin Williams Poster
- Lorenzo Cain Gold Glove bobblehead
- Christian Yelich 30-SB bobblehead
- Brewers magnet schedule
- Brewers cooler bag
- Talking Bob Uecker bobble
“We are going to have great ticket availability for these games with the recent announcement of lifting limits on capacity, and we’ll have seat locations that have not previously been available to single-game buyers this season,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.
The Brewers also announced that single-game tickets will be available in three phases:
- For games scheduled through May 27 – tickets are now on sale
- For games scheduled from May 31 to June 16 -tickets go on sale on May 22 at 10:00 a.m.
- For games scheduled from June 25 to September 26 – tickets will go on sale on June 4 at 10:00 a.m.
To see the full list of dates and promotion schedule visit the Brewers website.