Talking Bob Uecker bobblehead highlights Brewers promotion schedule

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Milwaukee. Veteran Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcast Bob Uecker is touched that the team still considers him one of the boys. Last November, after the Brewers came within one game of going to the World Series, the players voted to give a full playoff share to Uecker, worth $123,000. Uecker donated the money to charity. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brewers released their promotion schedule and have weekends dedicated to the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and the 2010s that come with unique shirts and bobbleheads.

The Brewers have always been creative with their promotions, ranging from Hank the Dog to the running sausages. This year appears to be no different. A trip through the years is in store as decade-themed promotions are scheduled throughout the year.

Here is a list of all of the decade-themed promotions:

1970s 1970s T-Shirt 1970s Hank Aaron bobblehead, June 6

1980s 1980s T-Shirt 1980s Paul Molitor bobblehead, June 27

1990s 1990s T-Shirt 1990s Robin Yount bobblehead, July 11

2000s 2000s T-Shirt 2000s Ben Sheets bobblehead, August 22

2010s 2010s T-Shirt 2010s Ryan Braun bobblehead, September 5



Throughout the year there are other promotions headlined by a talking Bob Uecker bobblehead, here is the list of the remaining promotions:

Brewers coupon book

Christian Yelich 40-HR bobblehead

MLB Network tote

Devin Williams Poster

Lorenzo Cain Gold Glove bobblehead

Christian Yelich 30-SB bobblehead

Brewers magnet schedule

Brewers cooler bag

Talking Bob Uecker bobble

“We are going to have great ticket availability for these games with the recent announcement of lifting limits on capacity, and we’ll have seat locations that have not previously been available to single-game buyers this season,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The Brewers also announced that single-game tickets will be available in three phases:

For games scheduled through May 27 – tickets are now on sale

For games scheduled from May 31 to June 16 -tickets go on sale on May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

For games scheduled from June 25 to September 26 – tickets will go on sale on June 4 at 10:00 a.m.

To see the full list of dates and promotion schedule visit the Brewers website.