Tall Ships festival sailing into Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Ships are sailing into the area for the Nicolet Bank Tall Ships festival, which starts Friday, July 26 at Green Bay’s Leicht Memorial Park.

Wednesday afternoon, the Picton Castle is set to arrive in the Green Bay Port. The remainder of the ships are expected to arrive Thursday, depending on weather and wind.

On Friday, crews will begin inflating the World’s Largest Rubber Duck. This will begin around 8 a.m. and is set to take a couple of hours.

Festival hours on Friday are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Green Bay Gambler Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.

The festival will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday’s Land vs. Sea Cooking Challenge is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many activities for children offered Sunday.

While the Tall Ships are in Green Bay, On Broadway will be hosting a Ships ‘n Sales Scavenger Hunt. Tall Ships attendees are invited to explore all the Broadway District has to offer by finding selfie stations at each participating businesses.

Any pictures attendees take at the selfie stations can be posted on Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win a $150 prize basket. An interactive map can be found by clicking here to help visitors navigate the Broadway District. Maps can also be found at the Convention and Visitors Bureau booth at Tall Ships.

On Broadway says there are 18 businesses participating in the Scavenger Hunt. For more information about the Scavenger Hunt, click here.

The Tall Ships will sail through Sturgeon Bay, Monday, July 29.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Tall Ships will be seen at full sail off the waters of Crescent Beach in Algoma.

Around noon, the US Brig Niagra, Utopia (pending), Bluenose II, Pride of Baltimore, and Appledore IV are scheduled to arrive in Algoma. The Tall Ships Challenge Race to Kenosha will begin at 1 p.m.

A day of activities is planned in Algoma, starting with a presentation on the naval swivel gun with Captain Bob Desh, U.S. Coast Guard (retired), former Executive Director at the Door County Maritime Museum, at Yardstick Books.

For more information on the Algoma Tall Ships Muster, click here.