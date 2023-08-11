WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park in the Wisconsin Dells has been known for breaking records through innovation, and now, park officials are looking to up its game.

Announced on Wednesday, Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park will be constructing the country’s tallest waterslide, The Rise of Icarus. Construction is set to begin after Labor Day, and officials are planning for the ride to be a whopping 145 feet tall.

Along with the new waterslide, Mt. Olympus will also be adding a major new outdoor children’s water play area for 2024. The cost of these new outdoor water attractions is estimated at $8 million.

Renderings for The Rise of Icarus. (Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park)

Renderings for the new children’s splash play area. (Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park)

As previously stated, Mt. Olympus has been known for its innovation as the park was the first in the United States to construct a rotating water slide, known as Medusa’s Slidewheel.

Medusa’s Slidewheel is a whole new element of indoor water park excitement, above all else, for guests to experience year-round. The attraction combines the movement of a Ferris wheel and the speed and thrill of a waterslide.

Visit the Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park website to learn more about this historic attraction.