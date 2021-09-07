Tammy Baldwin stops at Fort McCoy to see how refugee efforts are developing

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin State Senator Tammy Baldwin wanted to get a briefing on Fort McCoy’s current operations involving Afghanistan refugees.

Baldwin was joined by numerous senators and U.S. Representatives like Representatives Ron Kind and Mark Pocan on Tuesday, September 7.

The Democratic Senator toured the facility to see how the planning of evacuees was going. She also wanted to see how the medical processes were going from federal personnel with “Operations Allies Welcome.” She even took the time to speak with Afghan evacuees about their recent experiences.

Today, Baldwin was joined by State Senators Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith. State Representatives Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson, and Samba Baldeh also were in attendance today, officials say.

While at the tour and speaking to the media, Baldwin spoke about how she stands in solidarity with those seeking shelter and care due to the current events happening overseas.

She called out her Republican colleagues for their thoughts on refugees being “unvetted.” She explains how we should not pay any attention to these comments, and instead ensure that Fort McCoy has everything it could possibly need to assist in the re-integration process.

