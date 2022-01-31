FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Tanker crashes into home in Fond du Lac Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents of a home in Fond du Lac County had a surprise guest as a tanker ended up crashing into the house after the driver said he tried to avoid a deer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they helped the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office with a post-crash inspection of a crash where a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashed into a house. The incident reportedly happened during the week of Jan. 24.

According to authorities, the driver said a deer ran in front of him which caused him to veer off the roadway. No one was reportedly injured from the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol mentioned some reminders for drivers if they see an animal in the roadway:

  • Do not swerve from your lane
  • Brake firmly and keep the steering wheel straight
  • If you can’t avoid hitting the animal, release the brake to move the nose of the vehicle up – causing the striking point to be higher
  • If your vehicle is in a crash but isn’t disabled move your vehicle off the roadway
  • If it is disabled, stay in the vehicle with your seat belt on
  • Call 9-1-1 for assistance

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season