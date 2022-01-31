FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents of a home in Fond du Lac County had a surprise guest as a tanker ended up crashing into the house after the driver said he tried to avoid a deer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they helped the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office with a post-crash inspection of a crash where a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashed into a house. The incident reportedly happened during the week of Jan. 24.

According to authorities, the driver said a deer ran in front of him which caused him to veer off the roadway. No one was reportedly injured from the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol mentioned some reminders for drivers if they see an animal in the roadway:

Do not swerve from your lane

Brake firmly and keep the steering wheel straight

If you can’t avoid hitting the animal, release the brake to move the nose of the vehicle up – causing the striking point to be higher

If your vehicle is in a crash but isn’t disabled move your vehicle off the roadway

If it is disabled, stay in the vehicle with your seat belt on

Call 9-1-1 for assistance

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.