WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes going in both directions on WIS 26 were closed after a tanker truck was rear-ended.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a tanker truck was rear-ended on WIS 26 Northbound with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reporting the crash at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Courtesy of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

WisDOT says all the southbound lanes are open but the northbound lanes remain closed. Drivers should use US 151 North to HWY TC and back to WIS 26 as an alternative route.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is remaining at the site clearing the scene and says no one was hurt in the incident.

No other details were provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.