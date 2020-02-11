MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Ope – a onesie at a Minnesota Target turned heads on Monday.
An unfortunate mistake, seen above, identify the University of Minnesota’s mascot not as the Golden Gophers, but the Badgers.
According to Local 5 affiliate WCCO, Twitter user and Gopher fan Kileigh says she spotted the onesie Monday.
Target released a statement to WCCO, saying “Color us red. As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”
Target has reportedly removed the items and apologized to fans.
For the full story, visit WCCO.
LATEST POSTS
- Remarkable Woman Finalist: Lori Schmitz
- Target apologizes, pulls onesies saying ‘Minnesota Badgers’
- Wisconsin officials reminding voters of steps to obtain ID to vote
- Davon House to retire as member of the Packers
- Rep. Gallagher invites Northeast Wisconsin high school students to participate in Congressional Art Competition