Target apologizes, pulls onesies saying 'Minnesota Badgers'

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Ope – a onesie at a Minnesota Target turned heads on Monday.

An unfortunate mistake, seen above, identify the University of Minnesota’s mascot not as the Golden Gophers, but the Badgers.

According to Local 5 affiliate WCCO, Twitter user and Gopher fan Kileigh says she spotted the onesie Monday.

Target released a statement to WCCO, saying “Color us red. As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”

Target has reportedly removed the items and apologized to fans.

For the full story, visit WCCO.

