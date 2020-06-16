Target declares Juneteenth company holiday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Target stores across the nation have declared Juneteenth an official company holiday.

Target announced on Monday that it is standing with and supporting Black families, communities, and team members to create racial justice and equity in the world by taking a first step in recognizing Juneteenth as an official annual company holiday.

The chairman and CEO of Target Brian Cornell said, “We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different.”

Cornell continued, “Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis—as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities—is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way.”

Target says all stores and distribution centers will remain open on June 19 and all hourly employees who work on that day will be paid time and a half. The Target employees who are eligible to take the day off will be able to with full pay.

“Today, we’re proud to take another significant step: recognizing Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States—as an official annual company holiday, giving our team space to honor Juneteenth in their own way,” said Target officials.

