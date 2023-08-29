NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers had to be evacuated at a Target in Wisconsin after staff members were notified of a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, officers responded to a bomb threat complaint at Target, located at 4798 South Moorland Road, shortly after 9:45 a.m. on August 29.

After responding to the scene, the New Berlin Police Department requested the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Bomb Squad.

A thorough sweep of the building revealed no bomb, and law enforcement personnel deemed the building safe.

Target advised the bomb threat came through a generic email, something that has reportedly been happening to several Target stores around the United States.

The bomb threat was eventually determined to be fake, and there was no threat to the public.