NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Fond du Lac County had to use a Taser to arrest a suspect following a domestic disturbance on Saturday afternoon.

In a release from the North Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say they responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue in North Fond du Lac for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon their arrival, police say that Ryan D. Mayer had locked a female out of their home and would not respond to law enforcement.

Leaving Mayer in place, police continued to monitor him, and at 8:22 p.m., Mayer left the home and took off in his vehicle.

Officials from the North Fond du Lac Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled Mayer and his vehicle over on Center Street near Wisconsin Avenue.

Police say Mayer did stop but allegedly refused to exit his vehicle for about 20-30 minutes. The North Fond du Lac Police Department officers put a squad car in front of and behind Mayers vehicle as a way to prevent him from fleeing.

Officials report that Mayer continued to refuse to exit the vehicle before deciding to ram the squad car in front of him and attempt to take off.

Law enforcement on the scene then deployed a Taser through a broken window and was able to take Mayer into custody.

Mayer is being held in jail on multiple traffic citations in addition to Domestic Charges, Threats to Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Felony Bail Jumping, and Knowingly Fleeing from an Officer.

One squad car was damaged in the incident but there were no reported injuries.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.