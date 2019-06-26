Taste on Broadway postponed

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Due to the threat of unpredictable weather, On Broadway, Inc., has postponed Thursday’s Taste on Broadway.

“After careful consideration with the National Weather Service, restaurants, sponsors, volunteers and other interested parties, the decision was made to preserve the integrity of the event which is an open-air event that serves as On Broadway’s largest fundraising event of the year.”

Brian Johnson, executive director of On Broadway, says “Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District. Given the unpredictable weather pattern and uncertainty of the severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, restaurants and their equipment.”

The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 19 from 5-10 p.m.

Taste on Broadway was originally scheduled for Thursday from 5-10 p.m.