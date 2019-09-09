Taste on Broadway serving up tasty bites and live music

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Get your taste buds ready for the 22nd Annual Taste on Broadway on Thursday, September 19th.

Local eateries will be showcasing their menu items in tasting format with live music and drinks from local breweries and wineries.

Tokens will be sold at the event for guests to exchange for taste-size samples ranging from 1 to 6 tokens, $1 equals 1 token.

Taste on Broadway is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. along the Broadway District.

Advance tokens can be purchased at either Auto Select Green Bay locations or the On Broadway, Inc. office.

You can take a sneak peek at the nights menu below:

