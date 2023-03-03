ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Plenty of activities are set to pack the Titletown District on March 4 for the first-ever ‘Titletown Crawl.’

From a variety of food and beverages to live music and activities for all ages, Titletown Crawl is sure to provide plenty of fun to all residents in the Green Bay area.

Perhaps the most enthralling aspect of the brand-new event is the Titletown Crawl Punch Card. For each purchase made at the participating businesses, one hole punch will be received.

A completed punch card grants entry into a drawing for one of five grand prizes, which include a Green Bay autographed football, and a one-night stay and a dinner-for-two voucher at Lodge Kohler.

Participated businesses include:

46 Below Café/Terrapin Beer Garden

The Turn powered by Topgolf Swing Suite

Hinterland Brewery

Lodge Kohler’s Taverne in the Sky

Live music will be performed by Doozy and The Third Wheels at the Ridge Road Plaza. Other activities include painting the snow and ice at Ariens Hill and Hy-Vee Plaza, along with plenty of available games and photo opportunities.

Titletown Crawl will take place on March 4 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Participants will need to check in at the Titletown information tent located outside Shopko Optical Playground in order to receive their Titletown Crawl Punch Card and an entry prize.

A small swag item will also be given to anyone who turns in a completed punch card.

More information about the event, including a map of participating locations, can be found here.