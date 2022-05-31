GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s an event that’s been going on for more than four decades. And on Tuesday, students from Syble Hopp School in Green Bay got a chance to trade in their backpacks for Bay Beach Amusement Park.

It’s the last week of school for Syble Hopp students — and they got a chance to have some fun before school lets out for the summer.

“We’ve been doing this for over 40 years,” said Brown County Tavern League President Don Mjelde.

It might seem odd for the Tavern League to host something like this, but Mjelde says it’s done has a way to give back to the community.

“For us, it’s just getting the hot dogs and picnic out for them and bringing them on the rides,” said Mjelde. “It’s just rewarding for both sides and we just love doing it.”

And the kids seem to love it, too. Some of the kids Local 5 talked to say they love the Big Wheel, SCAT ride, and the train because you can see the water nearby.

In all, more than 100 kids got to spend the day at the amusement park. The trip is fully funded by the Brown County Tavern League.

Besides the rides, kids also got a chance to see the Brown County SWAT vehicle up close, a chance to hop on board a fire truck from Green Bay Fire and even see Green Bay police motorcycles.

“We actually had to look back in the books here, but I think there’s only been one (event) where it’s been rained out,” said Mjelde.

An annual event bringing lots of smiles to one group of kids.

The event has been cancelled the last two years because of COVID-19, so it was great to have the kids back in action, Mjelde added.