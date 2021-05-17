Tax Day Deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Today is Tax Day, all federal and state tax returns are due by 11:59 p.m. The deadline is usually on April 15th, but due to the pandemic, the deadline was extended to May 17th.

If you are unable to complete your taxes by today, you can request an extension. However, extensions do include interest for any amount owed to the IRS or DOR.

In the past, there would be long lines at the post office on Tax Day, but most people now file virtually.

It has been reported that 93% of taxpayers have filed electronically. You can visit the IRS or DOR website for details on what you need to complete your taxes.