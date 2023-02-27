GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of murdering and dismembering a man was back in court as her own attorney asked to be removed.

Taylor Schabusiness was in court for a motion hearing. After her recent attack on her attorney, two deputies ushered her into the courtroom.

There was a chair in between Schabusiness and her attorney Quinn Jolly. Quinn had formally asked to be removed from the case.

The presiding judge accepted the motion and ordered Schabusiness back in court on March 3 at 1:15 p.m. Her new attorney could be revealed then.

Schabusiness is also scheduled for a competency hearing on March 6 at 8:30 a.m. no additional details were provided.

