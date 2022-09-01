GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of gruesomely murdering Shad Thyrion was back in court on Thursday for a status conference.

24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness changed her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

She is charged with 1st-Degree Intentional homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault. She was originally scheduled to stand trial on October 24, but the date has been canceled and her trial is postponed indefinitely.

Judge Thomas Walsh ordered another evaluation to determine if Schabusiness can plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

According to the criminal complaint, the Green bay Police Department was called to a house on Stony Brook lane on February 23, where police found a severed head inside a bucket in the basement.

Schabusiness admitted to doing drugs and smoking meth with Thyrion, before engaging in sexual activity. The 24-year-old then allegedly strangled Thyrion after she ‘went crazy’.

No trial date has been set at this time, but Schabusiness is scheduled to be back in court on October 3 for another status conference.