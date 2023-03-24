GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting, killing, and dismembering a 25-year-old man was back in the Brown County Courthouse on Friday for another competency hearing.

Judge Thomas Walsh said he has enough evidence to determine that 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial.

Schabusiness is facing 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault charges relating to the murder of Shad Thyrion back in February 2022.

The gruesome Green Bay murder case has been rapidly changing as of late since Schabusiness’ latest competency hearing on February 14 when she attacked her then-attorney, Quinn Jolly.

Days after the attack, Jolly asked to withdraw, a motion that was granted by Judge Walsh. Christopher Froelich was entered in as an attorney for Schabusiness on February 28.

The complaint said the victim and Schabusiness went to the victim’s mom’s house and started to engage in sexual activity. She then told authorities that she choked the victim and ‘went crazy.’ She said the victim went purple, but ‘she was already this far’ and kept on choking him until he died.

Schabusiness then told authorities how she mutilated the victim’s body. She is charged with sexual assault because she ‘played with the body’ after he died. She described how she used knives from the kitchen to mutilate the body.

The mother of the victim heard the door close and went to check if anyone was still in the house. She called the cops after finding the remains of her son in the basement.

Schabusiness said she was not prepared and the killing was random. Police found her with blood on her clothes as well as remains in the minivan.

She is being held in jail on a $2 million dollar cash bond and will be back in court on July 24 for her jury trial.