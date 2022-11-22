GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness will stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a Green Bay man.

In court on Tuesday, Schabusiness’ attorney asked Judge Thomas Walsh for another exam to be done by a psychiatrist from a different office, but that request was denied.

Taylor Schabusiness has already had three competency hearings completed, all of which she was found competent to stand trial.

Judge Walsh did note that the defense could have another exam completed as part of its strategy, but he was not going to hold up scheduling a trial date.

Schabusiness is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Third-Degree Sexual Assault for allegedly killing Shad Thyrion back in February.

The trial date has been scheduled for March 6, 2023.