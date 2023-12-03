GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s official. Pop superstar Taylor Swift has arrived at Lambeau Field to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Swift can be seen heading into Lambeau with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, among others.

The megastar will be in attendance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, while taking in one of the most unique, and iconic, venues in all of sports: Lambeau Field.

*Video credit* – Lauren Helmbrecht